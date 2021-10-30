Envoy terms Iran-Serbia political relations 'good'

Dragan Todorovic made the remarks on the sidelines of the 24th International Exhibition of Building Industry in Isfahan on Saturday.

Stating that Iran and Serbia have good capacities for economic cooperation, he said there are many fields of cooperation and economic relations between the two countries, including fruit, construction industry and so on.

He added that at the moment the main challenge of Iran-Serbia relations is the financial transactions and expressed hope that this problem will be solved soon.

"Our goal is to form a joint economic commission between Iran and Serbia," the Serbian envoy also noted, adding "Each of us are planning to have our own special economic zone in Iran and Serbia."

The economic relations between Serbia and Iran are not satisfactory and the two countries are making efforts to improve relations, he added.

