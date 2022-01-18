Iran, Niger FMs mull over deepening Tehran-Niamey relations

Speaking in a telephone conversation on late Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Nigerien Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massaoudou exchanged views on bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest.

Conveying the warm greeting of the Nigerien President to President Raeisi, Massaoudou said, "The government and people of Niger have always appreciated the good relations between Tehran and Niamey since the establishment of relations, especially after the victory Islamic Revolution."

The Nigerien top diplomat also called for expanding and deepening relations between the two countries in all areas.

Emphasizing the important position of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Nigerien Foreign Minister called for the holding of a joint commission between the two countries in Niamey.

Amir-Abdollahian also emphasized the will of the new Iranian government to strengthen and develop relations with African countries.

The relations between the two countries have a great potential for development and expansion, he said, adding that holding a joint commission is a good and effective step.

