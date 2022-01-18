  1. Politics
Jan 18, 2022, 10:00 AM

Iran, Niger FMs mull over deepening Tehran-Niamey relations

Iran, Niger FMs mull over deepening Tehran-Niamey relations

TEHRAN, Jan. 18 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Nigerien counterpart discussed expanding and deepening relations in various areas.

Speaking in a telephone conversation on late Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Nigerien Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massaoudou exchanged views on bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest.

Conveying the warm greeting of the Nigerien President to President Raeisi, Massaoudou said, "The government and people of Niger have always appreciated the good relations between Tehran and Niamey since the establishment of relations, especially after the victory Islamic Revolution."

The Nigerien top diplomat also called for expanding and deepening relations between the two countries in all areas.

Emphasizing the important position of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Nigerien Foreign Minister called for the holding of a joint commission between the two countries in Niamey.

Amir-Abdollahian also emphasized the will of the new Iranian government to strengthen and develop relations with African countries.

The relations between the two countries have a great potential for development and expansion, he said, adding that holding a joint commission is a good and effective step.

RHM/IRN84617317

News Code 183003
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183003/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News