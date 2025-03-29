Iran, E3 states hold nuclear talks in Geneva

"In line with the agreements made during the fourth round of diplomatic negotiations between Iran and the three European countries, specialized and technical discussions on the nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions were held at the expert level in Geneva on Thursday," Kazem Gharibabadi wrote on X on Friday night.

In a phone conversation with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Thursday night, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated Iran’s willingness to engage diplomatically regarding its peaceful nuclear program but emphasized that direct negotiations under "maximum pressure" and "military threats" are meaningless.

Expressing frustration over Europe’s unconstructive actions, Araghchi criticized the continuation of sanctions against Iran under baseless pretexts. He urged the three European countries to reconsider their approach toward Iran and West Asia's regional matters.

