  1. Politics
Mar 29, 2025, 9:26 AM

Iran, E3 states hold nuclear talks in Geneva

Iran, E3 states hold nuclear talks in Geneva

TEHRAN, Mar. 29 (MNA) – Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs has announced the holding of expert-level nuclear discussions between Iran and three European countries in Geneva.

"In line with the agreements made during the fourth round of diplomatic negotiations between Iran and the three European countries, specialized and technical discussions on the nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions were held at the expert level in Geneva on Thursday," Kazem Gharibabadi wrote on X on Friday night.

In a phone conversation with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Thursday night, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated Iran’s willingness to engage diplomatically regarding its peaceful nuclear program but emphasized that direct negotiations under "maximum pressure" and "military threats" are meaningless.

Expressing frustration over Europe’s unconstructive actions, Araghchi criticized the continuation of sanctions against Iran under baseless pretexts. He urged the three European countries to reconsider their approach toward Iran and West Asia's regional matters.

MP/6420329

News ID 230026

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News