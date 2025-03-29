  1. World
Mar 29, 2025, 11:52 AM

IRCS offers aid to quake-hit areas of Myanmar

TEHRAN, Mar. 29 (MNA) – The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) voiced its readiness to render assistance to those affected by the recent Earthquake in Myanmar.

The IRCS has expressed its readiness to provide humanitarian aid and specialized personnel to support the victims of the recent devastating earthquake in Myanmar.

According to Razieh Alishvandi, the Deputy head of the IRCS, initial reports indicate significant impacts on Myanmar's communities and citizens.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society stands prepared to contribute to relief efforts for those affected by this catastrophic event, she said.

Myanmar's powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake has killed over 1,000 people, as the death toll keeps climbing amid rescue efforts. Local sources said Saturday that 1,002 people have now been found dead and another 2,376 injured, with 30 others missing.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, has expressed condolences over the powerful earthquake.

