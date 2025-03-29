Iran sympathizes with Myanmar, Thailand over deadly quake

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei expressed condolences over the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar and Thailand, causing significant casualties and severe financial damage.

Baghaei extended sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as the governments and people of Myanmar and Thailand. He also announced Iran’s readiness to assist in rescue and relief efforts.

Myanmar's powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake has killed over 1,000 people, as the death toll keeps climbing amid rescue efforts. Local sources said Saturday that 1,002 people have now been found dead and another 2,376 injured, with 30 others missing.

