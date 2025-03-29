Nearly 900 killed since Israel resumed attacks on Gaza

Almost 900 Palestinians have been killed and about 2,000 injured since Israel resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip, Qatar’s Al Jazeera reported, citing the Palestinian enclave’s Health Ministry.

Israeli attacks have killed 896 people and injured 1,984 in the Gaza Strip, the TV channel said. It also pointed out that the Gaza authorities updated the death toll in the latest escalation of the conflict to more than 61,700 since October 2023, saying that thousands of Palestinians missing under the rubble are counted as dead.

In January, the Israeli regime was forced to agree to a ceasefire deal with Hamas, given the regime’s failure to achieve any of its objectives, including the “elimination” of the Palestinian Resistance movement or the release of captives.

The 42-day stage of the truce, which was marred by repeated Israeli violations, expired on March 1, but Israel is refraining from stepping into talks for the second stage of the agreement.

MP/