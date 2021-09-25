Iran, Kygyzstan explore ways of expanding economic ties

During a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, the Kyrgyz foreign minister congratulated Amir-Abdollahian on his appointment as Iran’s top diplomat and proposed a direct flight between Bishkek and Tehran. Kazakbaev also expressed willingness to use the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas's capacity for transit cooperation.

Kazakbaev described trade relations and the presence of the private sector as a permanent basis for bilateral economic cooperation. He regretted a decline in economic ties with Tehran, calling for an increase in such relations and announcing readiness to facilitate the presence of the Iranian private sector in Kyrgyzstan.

The Kyrgyz Foreign Minister said his country's internal conditions are better than ever for the presence of Iranian economic activists, calling for the two countries to work together on cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union. He also said Kyrgyzstan is ready to cooperate in the construction of a railway corridor between the two countries.

Amir-Abdollahian noted that the foreign policy of the new Iranian government gives priority to Iran’s neighbors and neighboring regions. He thanked Kyrgyzstan for supporting Iran's membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and expressed hope that this membership would increase trade between the two nations.

While announcing readiness to use new mechanisms for the growth of trade relations with Kyrgyzstan, the Iranian foreign minister stressed that there have been talks on railway cooperation between the two countries and they have led to a memorandum of understanding, which is now with Kyrgyz officials and Iran is ready to sign the MoU.

Amir-Abdollahian described the ready frameworks of the Eurasian Economic Union as one of the ways to expand trade relations, saying the private sectors of Iran and Kyrgyzstan are interested in serious cooperation, but this issue needs to be strengthened.

Iran’s foreign minister said that the Iranian private sector is ready to set up a business center in Bishkek, adding that, in addition to the business sector, leading Iranian knowledge-based companies can also be stationed in that center.

Amir-Abdollahian also said Iran is ready to provide transit access and facilitate access to ports for export and import, and stressed the need to activate a joint commission and bilateral committees between the two countries. In the meeting, the two sides also discussed the situation in Afghanistan.

ZZ/MFA