Iran, S. Africa FMs discuss bilateral relations in phone call

In the telephone conversation, various issues such as holding the 10th political committee at the level of deputy foreign ministers in Tehran, holding the 15th meeting of the Joint Commission between the two countries at the level of foreign ministers of the two countries, the official visit of the President of Iran to South Africa and other issues of mutual interest were discussed, according to a readout of the conversation by the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman's telegram channel.

Ms. Pandor, for her part, expressed satisfaction with the meeting with the Iranian foreign minister on the sidelines of the annual session of the UN General Assembly in New York in late September and stressed the importance of developing bilateral relations and South Africa's interest in that regard.

She also pointed to the Iranian president's visit and holding of the 15th meeting of the Joint Commission, which will be hosted by South Africa during the first half of 2022 in Pretoria.

Welcoming that issue, Amir-Abdolhian discussed the formation of sub-committees on investment, energy and health, as well as putting on the agenda areas of mutual interest for cooperation and in order to expand trade and economic relations.

To conclude, the two sides stressed the need to strengthen cooperation in the international and regional fields.

It is noteworthy that the South African foreign minister sent a congratulatory message to her Iranian counterpart on his appointment and taking office as the Iranian foreign minister.

KI/spox Channel