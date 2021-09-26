Iran to take part in Karabakh's reconstruction fair in Baku

Iran's trade attaché to Azerbaijan Mehdi Babaei has said that the Islamic Republic of Iran will participate in the first exhibition on the restoration, reconstruction and development of Azerbaijan's Karabakh, which is slated to be held in Baku on October 20-22, 2021.

According to Azernews, Babaei noted that the Iranian pavilion with the participation of the Tabriz International Exhibition Center will operate at the exhibition.

Those, who are interested in participating in this exhibition can get the necessary information from the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI), according to the report.

