According to Al Masirah, the US carried out at least 14 strikes on various parts of the governorate. The Al Masirah TV channel pointed out that one civilian was killed and four others were injured in Saada as a result of the attack.

Yemen’s capital, Sana’a, was also shelled and attacked at least eight times.

In the past two days, the US military launched 72 strikes on this city, as well as on the governorates of Amran, Saada, Al-Jawf, Marib, and Hodeidah.

