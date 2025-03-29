  1. Politics
Ansarullah threatens missile strikes on Abu Dhabi, Dubai

TEHRAN, Mar. 29 (MNA) – The Yemeni Ansarullah movement has issued a stern warning to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over its alleged intelligence and operational collaboration with the United States in attacks against Yemen.

Mohammed Al-Farah, a senior member of Ansarullah’s leadership council, posted a message on X (formerly Twitter), directly addressing UAE’s political leadership.

He warned that any Emirati individuals or groups facilitating US attacks against Yemen—whether through intelligence sharing or direct operational support—would become legitimate targets for Yemeni retaliation.

Al-Farah did not rule out the possibility of Emirati involvement in such operations, calling it an act of betrayal and emphasizing that these "reckless actions" would not go unanswered.

Those traitors who facilitate American aggression against Yemen will soon pay the price for their actions, he said.

The next targets of Yemeni retaliation will not be limited to Mocha and Shabwah—Abu Dhabi and Dubai will also be in our sights, he added.

