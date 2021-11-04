Iranian-Azeri ties continue on positive neighborly course

The Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs of our country, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, has said "Relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan continue on a positive neighborly course."

He added, "There may be differences in opinion on some issues, but it is important that there is serious willingness on both sides to overcome the obstacles."

Amir Abdullahian added, "My colleague Jeyhun Bayramov and I, on behalf of the two countries, will continue our positive contacts and consultations in order to fully develop relations and overcome misunderstandings."

He said, "In this context, we have agreed to increase cooperation between the two sides for better management of public space and media and to form a joint committee."

Amir Abdullahian added, "We consider our neighbors as our relatives and appreciate the principles governing kinship relations."

