Iran slams fresh Israeli airstrike on Beirut

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Friday that the attack occurred on the International Quds Day and that there was a global expression of abhorrence at the Israeli regime’s occupation and genocide in Palestine.

He said the occupying regime’s “criminal” move blatantly violated Lebanon’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty, PressTV reported.

Baghaei said the United Nations and guarantors of the ceasefire agreement hold the direct responsibility for the strike.

The senior Iranian diplomat urged the international community to take swift and effective measures to counter the Israeli regime’s acts of aggression and stop its repeated violation of ceasefire agreements.

He noted that the Israeli regime put forward “completely unfounded and baseless” pretexts to justify its aggression against Lebanon.

“The international community must take decisive strategies to counter the continuous violation of law by the occupying regime in the region -- from Gaza to Lebanon and Syria -- and the regime’s increasing threats against international peace and security,” Baghaei said.

Israel carried out the attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut on Friday, the first heavy bombardment there since a ceasefire agreement ended a war between the occupying regime and Hezbollah in November.

The United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert said the exchange of fire across the border between Lebanon and the occupied territories on Friday was "deeply concerning."

Also on Friday, Israel conducted deadly strikes on southern Lebanon.

After enduring substantial losses over almost 14 months of conflict and not achieving its aims in the offensive against Lebanon, Israel had no choice but to agree to a ceasefire with Hezbollah. The ceasefire was implemented on November 27.

Since the initiation of the agreement, the occupying forces have been conducting attacks on Lebanon, violating the ceasefire, which encompasses airstrikes across the Arab nation.

