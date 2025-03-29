Trump administration demands control over Ukraine's economy

In particular, the US seeks the right to be the first to participate in Ukraine's infrastructure projects and mining programs, including rare-earth metals and the construction of ports. The fund, managed primarily by US representatives, will channel the profits to pay off the cost of military aid provided by Washington to Kiev.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Ukrainian authorities fear that the terms of the agreement will limit their ability to attract other investors and rebuild infrastructure. Analysts note that the new US demands could exacerbate tensions in bilateral relations, especially after the recent conflict between Trump and Vladimir Zelensky.

If the agreement is signed, Ukraine will have 45 days to submit a list of projects for consideration by the fund.

The Daily Telegraph reported on March 27 that under the latest version of the deal, the United States would control half of Ukraine's oil and gas reserves, its metals, and much of its infrastructure, including railways, ports, pipelines, and refineries, through a joint investment fund. Three members of the fund's supervisory board will be appointed by Washington. In addition, the US plans to receive all profits until Ukraine pays them at least $100 billion in compensation for military aid, with a 4% surcharge. Kiev will start receiving 50% of the profits only after the debt is repaid.

The newspaper added that the new fund would be registered in the state of Delaware, but it will operate under the jurisdiction of New York. Under the terms of the deal, the US will have the right to veto the sale of Ukrainian resources to third countries and the ability to check the accounts of any Ukrainian agency.

MP/