Guterres refrains from condemning Israeli strikes on Beirut

According to Al Jazeera, Guterres responded to Friday's Israeli strikes on Lebanon and southern Beirut by calling on the international community to support the Lebanese government and military to ensure the country's territorial integrity.

While refraining from condemning Israel’s repeated strikes on Lebanon, Guterres emphasized his consistent appeals for Israel to withdraw from Lebanese positions it still occupies and respect the country's territorial unity.

He avoided using the term "occupation" to describe Israel’s military presence in Lebanese territories.

Meanwhile, Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, also termed the Israeli strikes as "very dangerous" without condemning the actions.

