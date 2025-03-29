Iran to stage Operation True Promise III against Israel

"If True Promise III has not been fulfilled yet, there is wisdom behind the delay, not that it has been canceled," Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi said on Friday.

He characterized the delay as strategic and due to deliberate wisdom.

The official lauded the Islamic Republic's leadership as "wise, brave, forward-thinking, and prudent,"​ indicating that the operation would be carried out in due course at Ayatollah Khamenei’s discretion and based on the Leader’s prudence, PressTV reported.

The remarks came less than a week after Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri underscored that the country had developed “all the [defensive] dimensions that are required for generating a [military] capability that is ten times [stronger than] the one deployed during Operation True Promise II.

Last year, the Islamic Republic demonstrated its military might with Operation True Promise I and II, retaliatory strikes launched in response to Israeli aggression.

The operations, carried out using hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones, showcased Iran's ability to strike sensitive Israeli military and intelligence targets with surgical accuracy.

Iranian officials have underscored that the country only deployed a fraction of its firepower during the dual reprisal.

