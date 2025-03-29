Book on Leader’s speeches translated into Bengali

Iranian cultural attaché in Bangladesh has published a Bengali translation of "Islamic Thought in the Quran," based on speeches by the Leader.

The Persian language professor Mohammad Eesa Shahidi, known for his Persian-to-Bengali translations that enhance cultural ties between Tehran and Dhaka, has translated the book.

This book offers a concise and structured overview of Islamic thought as presented in the Quran, covering its fundamental principles, concepts, and central themes.

"Islamic Thought in the Quran" is considered a valuable resource for understanding the Islamic perspective.

The book, expected to appeal to Bangladesh's devout community due to its focus on the Quran and its spiritual insights, will be formally unveiled by the Iranian cultural office in Bangladesh in the near future.

The title was first published in Iran in 2013, while its English version, translated by Fazlollah Nikayeen, was released in 2017.

This book is based on a series of twenty-eight lectures delivered by Ayatollah Khamenei during Ramadan in 1974.

Each session explored aspects of monotheism, prophethood, and Velayat, drawing upon Quranic verses.

