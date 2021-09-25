70% of population to be vaccinated within 4 next days

Since the new administration under President Ebrahim Raeisi in Iran took office in early August, the vaccination campaign has accelerated to a considerable extent.

When Raeisi assumed office on 3 August 2021, only 5 million Iranians had received the Covid-19 vaccine, while with an accelerated vaccination, it was announced yesterday (Friday) that more than 49 million vaccines were administered in Iran, accounting for more than 50% of the Iranian population that have received at least the first dose of the vaccine.

Today, the Iranian president pledged that 70% of the country's population will be completed within the next 3 or 4 days.

Iran is using a mixture of Iranian-manufactured vaccines and imported vaccines in its vaccination campaign against the Covid-19. The Chinese-made Sinopharm accounts for a major share of the jabs used in Iran while the shares of the locally produced vaccines such as the Cov Iran Barakat and Cov Pars are also rapidly increasing while more Iranian-made vaccines are on the way.

Meanwhile, with the stepped-up vaccination campaign, the daily death toll and hospitalization rate have been on the decrease recently as the country gets through its fifth wave of the pandemic.

