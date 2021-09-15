'Careless Crime' to vie at Guanajuato Intl. FilmFest.

Written by Nasim Ahmadpour and Shahram Mokri, 'Careless Crime' will be screened in its latest international presence at the competition section of the Guanajuato International Film Festival in Mexico.

The film will compete with 7 international films selected from last year's film festivals from Cannes, Berlin, Venice and Locarno and from countries such as France, Belgium, Brazil, Finland.

The film has won an award for Best Original Screenplay in the International Film Critics' Week (SIC) during the 77th Venice International Film Festival. It has also won the Best Screenplay Award at the 19th Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) in Bangladesh.

Mokri's film has been accepted into the 2020 edition of Viennale Film Festival in Austria, too.

The film has also been screened at the MOOOV film festival in Belgium, the 22nd Jeonju International Film Festival in South Korea, the 40th Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Film Festival in the US, and the Gässli Film Festival in Basel, Switzerland.

The synopsis of 'Careless Crime' reads, "Forty years ago, during the uprising to overthrow the Shah’s regime in Iran, protestors set fire to movie theatres as a way of showing opposition to Western culture. Many cinemas were burned down. In one tragic case, a theatre was set on fire with four hundred people inside, most of whom were burned alive. Forty years have passed and, in contemporary Iran, four individuals also decide to burn a cinema down. Their intended target is a theatre showing a film about an unearthed, unexploded missile. Will past and present meet?"

The Guanajuato International Film Festival or GIFF is an annual international film festival, held since 1998. It is held during the final week of July in San Miguel de Allende and Guanajuato City, Mexico. GIFF was formerly known as Expresión en Corto International Film Festival.

The festival will be held on September 17-26, 2021.

