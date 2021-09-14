‘Spring in Autumn’ wins at Spanish film festival

Filmed in Russia and Iran, 'Spring in Autumn' tells the story of an Iranian woman who leaves her husband and travels to Russia. Memories of her world cup trip come up, as well as a secret.

The film, which has so far been screened at more than 30 international festivals, has received the best film award from the Ahora es Corto International Short Film Festival in Spain.

Reza Kianian and Sima Bürgin are among the cast members of the short piece.

The fifth edition of the Ahora es Corto International Short Film Festival was held on September 3 -11, 2021 in the Andalusian region of Spain.

Ahora es Corto International Short Film Festival was born in 2016 and is a short film competition that takes place in southern Andalusia, specifically in the town of Vejer de la Frontera, a municipality listed as one of the most beautiful in Spain.

