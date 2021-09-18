'Killing eunuch Khan' to vie at Estonian film fest.

The movie is about a serial killer who intends to slaughter so much that the blood spills over the ditches of the city. To reach this target, he designs a plan in which victims kill victims. The plan is carried out and the stream of blood gradually fills the ditches of the city by the people who kill each other.

The 25th edition of the Black Nights Film Festival will take place from 12th-28th November 2021, in Tallinn.

Started in 1997, the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival has grown into one of the biggest film festivals in Northern Europe and busiest regional industry platforms, hosting more than 1000 guests and industry delegates and over 160 journalists. The festival screens around 250 features and more than 300 shorts and animations and sees an attendance of 80 000 people annually.

As of 2014, the festival holds the FIAPF accreditation for holding an international competition program which puts the festival into the so-called A-category of film festivals, alongside other 14 festivals in the world.

HJ/5306767