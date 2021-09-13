‘Extra Sauce’ wins Cinematography Award at Italian festival

‘Extra Sauce’ is about Hans, a mediocre heartbroken actor, who is greeted by an Angel of Death after attempting to take his life an hour before his play's premiere. A sarcastic dark humor conversation begins as Hans tries to convince the Angel that he should be brought back to the world of the living while the Angel enjoys delicious cheeseburgers and lemonade and gives the actor relationship advice.

After winning best screenplay and best actor awards at Canberra Short Film Festival in Australia, as well as receiving an honorary mention for 'Best Short – Comedy' at Queen Palm International Film Festival, ‘Extra Sauce' took part in the 22nd edition of the Sarasota Film Festival in the US.

Recently the short piece has received an honorary mention for cinematography at the Italian Concorto Film Festival 2021. It has been also screened in the 19th edition of Festival des Deutschen Kinos in the German city of Mainz and the 38th edition of Torino Film Festival in Italy.

