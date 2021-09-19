‘Nightly Whispers’ to take part in Japanese film festival

Written and directed by Omid Abdollahi and produced by Hossein Kakavand, ‘Nightly Whispers' tells the story of a single dad whose daughter is in a relationship with an unknown guy. The girl refuses to introduce the guy to his father but after all, they meet and at that point, the father encounters something awkward and intolerable.

Hadi Eftekharzadeh and Amir Reza Ranjbaran are among the cast of this short film.



Sapporo International Short Film Festival and Market is endorsed by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television and has selected 113 films from 36 countries from around 3,000 applicants for its various categories. The 16th Sapporo Film Festival will be held from October 13 to 20, 2021.

The Sapporo International Short Film Festival continues to attract between 3000 and 3500 entries per year across all genres cementing its reputation as one of Japan's largest and most respected showcases of short-form cinema. Since its inception in 2006, the festival has received more than 50,000 entries from 145 countries and boasts an average annual festival audience of 8,000 film enthusiasts.

