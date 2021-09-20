‘The Cycling Wind’ goes to French film festival

Produced at the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, the 6-minute animation is about a young wind that comes into possession of a bike, which helps the wind to blow even faster without spending much energy and to truly enjoy its time. The freedom and the strength that bike give the wind allows it to embark on new adventures.

‘The Cycling Wind’ will be screened at the competition section of Festival international de Rennes Court Métrange in France.

The Cycling Wind’ had previously taken part at the 9th edition of Tumbleweeds Film Festival for Kids in the US, the 23rd Animac International Animation Film Festival in Catalonia region, in northeastern Spain, the 9th Annual Bike Shorts Film Festival in the US, the 34th Clermont-Ferrand film market in France, the 29th International Animated Film Festival 'Les Nuits Magiques' in France and the 15th Sardinia International Film Festival in Italy.

The 17th edition of the festival will be held from 27 September to 1 October 2021.

