'Atabai' to vie at Asia Pacific Screen Awards

'Atabai' is a 2020 Iranian romantic drama film written by Hadi Hejazifar and directed by Niki Karimi. The film was screened for the first time at the 38th Fajr Film Festival.

"Atabai, 40, lives with his father and his niece in the village of Pirkandi (Khoi). He was an architecture student at Tehran University of Fine Arts many years ago and left school a year after graduating because of the emotional problems caused by his unexpected love for his colleague...," the synopsis of 'Atabai' read.

Hadi Hejazifar, Sahar Dolatshahi, Javad Ezzati, Danial Noroush, Masoumeh Robaninia and Yousefali Daryadel are among the cast members of the flick.

Established in 2007, the Asia Pacific Screen Awards are the region’s highest accolade in the film where cinematic excellence shines. With films from 70 countries and areas in the region, APSA honours filmmaking that best reflects its cultural origins and the diversity of the Asia Pacific.

APSA is an international cultural program presented by the Asia Pacific Screen Academy. It is endorsed by foundation partners Paris-based UNESCO and FIAPF-International Federation of Film Producers Associations.

Now in its second decade, APSA has solidified itself as a globally-recognised event that is a defining part of the international film calendar. Nearly 3000 films have featured in competition and while they cover varied genres, styles and scopes, they have all been united by their diversity. Each film tells its own unique story in its own way, from its own country of origin.

