'Haboob' to vie at CineEco 2021 in Portugal

Directed by Mahsa Samani, 'Haboob' tells the story of a man and his daughter, who are accustomed to living in harmony and peace with nature, but some disruptions change their lovely little life.

Recently, ‘Haboob’ has won an award at the 11th edition of the Karama Human Rights Film Festival in Jordan. It has been also screened at the Stuttgart International Festival of Animated Film (ITFS) in Germany, 49th Animafest Zagreb and the 11th Bangalore International Short Film Festival in India.

International Festival of Environmental Cinema of Serra da Estrela is the only film festival in Portugal that deals with the subject of the environment. In the short film section of this period, 46 films from Iran, Serbia, the Netherlands, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Russia, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Argentina and Canada will be screened. The festival will be held on August 9-16, 2021.

The purpose of the festival is to promote and screen feature films, animations and documentaries focusing on environmental issues. In the short competition, two € 500 prizes will be awarded to the best short film and the best film on the subject of the environment.

