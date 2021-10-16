'Careless Crime’ wins award at Brazilian film festival

Directed by Shahram Mokri and produced by Negar Eskandafar, the film 'Careless Crime', has managed to win the Best Film Award at Olhar de Cinema-Curitiba International Film Festival.

The festival was held on October 7-14, and its main focus was on films with structural innovations.

"Careless Crime" has already received other awards from various festivals, including Venice Film Festival and Chicago International Film Festival.

The film has also been screened at the MOOOV film festival in Belgium, the 22nd Jeonju International Film Festival in South Korea, the 40th Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Film Festival in the US, and the Gässli Film Festival in Basel, Switzerland.

