'Ballad of a White Cow' to vie at Zurich Film Festival

The synopsis of 'Ballad of a White Cow' read, "Mina's life is turned upside down when she learns that her husband was innocent of the crime for which he was executed, so she starts a silent battle against a cynical system for her own and her daughter's sake."

The cast includes Maryam Moghadam, Alireza Sani Far, and Pouria Rahimi Sam.

'Ballad of a White Cow' was also screened at the Tribeca Film Festival in the US. The festival was held on June 9-20, 2021 in New York City and has won third place in the Competition Audience Award section of the 71st Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) in Germany.

It has recently won the Best Film Award of the 34th "Der Neue Heimfilm" film festival in Austria.

Zurich Film Festival is an annual film festival that has been held in Zürich, Switzerland, since 2005. The festival's main focus is to promote emerging filmmakers from all over the world. In three competition categories only first, second or third directorial works are admitted.

