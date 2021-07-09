Gharibabadi reacts to false claims of Saudi envoy in Vienna

Iran's ambassador and permanent representative to Vienna-based international organizations reacted to the baseless claims of the Saudi representative in Vienna.

Leader condoles demise of Palestinian leader 'Ahmed Jibril

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Thu. expressed his deep condolences on the death of Secretary-General of Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine 'Ahmed Jibril'.

Date of 7th round of JCPOA talks not set yet

According to a senior Russian diplomat the date of the beginning of the seventh round of the Vienna talks aimed at JCPOA revival isn’t set yet.

Zarif calls on Afghan delegations to end civil war soon

FM Zarif called on Afghan delegations to seize the opportunity to end the war in Afghanistan as soon as possible and provide the people of Afghanistan with an opportunity for development.

Covid-19: 23,391 new cases, 136 deaths in past 24 hours

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 23,391 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours and 136 ones have lost their lives.

Intra-Afghan talks statement: War not solution to Afghanistan crisis

In a statement issued at the end of the intra-Afghan talks in Tehran, officials of the Afghanistan government and the Taliban political leaders agreed that war is not the solution to the Afghanistan crisis.

Tehran-Moscow coop. to restore regional peace significant

A senior Iranian advisor attached great importance to the development and continuation of bilateral cooperation between Tehran and Moscow so as to restore peace and stability in the region.

FM Zarif condoles demise of Palestinian Leader Ahmad Jibril

Palestinian people lost a great defender who spent his life fighting for the liberation of Holy Al-Quds, said FM Zarif while expressing condolences over the demise of prominent Palestinian Resistance Leader Ahmad Jibril.

