Raeisi, India FM discuss bilateral relations, Afghanistan

The Iranian president-elect Ebrahim Raeisi and Indian top diplomat stressed expanding bilateral relations in a Wednesday meeting in Tehran and called for regional cooperation to solve Afghanistan's problems.

Raeisi added that "Collective security with the participation of countries in the region, including Iran and India as two important regional players, as well as extensive economic ties are important priorities for the relations between the two countries."

Iran, India FMs stress comprehensive solution for Afghanistan

The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Indian counterpart on Wednesday stressed the need to strengthen inter-Afghan talks that will lead to a comprehensive political partnership for Afghanistan.

Indian FM in Tehran with Modi's message for Raeisi

Indian FM arrived in Tehran on Wednesday to meet with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif to explore avenues of mutual ties.

The Indian FM also carries a written message from Indian PM Narendra Modi for Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi.

Iran to establish center for intl. maritime security coop.

Iran Army's Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi informed that the Coordination Center for International Maritime Security Cooperation will be established soon.

In his trip to the southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan, Khanzadi paid a visit to the prepared building for the named center and announced that the center will be inaugurated soon in the presence of high-ranking Iranian officials in Chabahar.

Iran says over 7m people received Covid-19 vaccines so far

Alireza Raeisi, Spokesman for National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus, said Wed. that more than 8.1 million vaccines have been distributed throughout the country.

Alireza Raeisi, Spokesman for National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus, said Wed. 8.1 million doses of anti-Covid-19 vaccines have been delivered to the health sector in Iran so far, of which 7.8 million doses have been distributed across the country while 7 million citizens have received the first doses.

IRGC Ground Force gets new combat equipment (+VIDEO)

In a ceremony attended by Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Major General Hossein Salami, IRGC Ground Force’s Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour and a group of commanders, officials and senior experts of the Armed Forces, a variety of strategic weapons and modern defense equipment joined the IRGC Ground Force.

Zarif vows support as intra-Afghan talks begins in Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister expressed the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to support the process of intra-Afghan peace talks in order to resolve the current conflicts and crises in Afghanistan.

On Wednesday, the Islamic Republic of Iran is hosting an intra-Afghan meeting in Tehran. The meeting is being held in the presence of the officials of the Afghanistan government and the Taliban political leaders.

Speaking at the beginning of the meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to support the process of inter-Afghan peace talks in order to resolve the current conflicts and crises in Afghanistan.

