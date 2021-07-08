Tehran-Moscow coop. to restore regional peace significant

Levan Dzhagaryan, the Russian ambassador to Tehran met and held talks with Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs.

Referring to the strategic and close relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation, Amir-Abdollahian, attached great importance to the development and continuation of bilateral cooperation between Tehran and Moscow so as to restore peace and stability in the region.

He stressed the readiness of Iran's parliament to hold the third round of parliamentary consultations in Tehran.

The Russian envoy also said, "Friendly interactions between the two countries in various fields play an important role in securing the Tehran-Moscow interests."

