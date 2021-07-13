Iran FM spokesman:

US sanctions on Iran must be lifted in an effective manner

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh says that the US has to lift its sanctions on Iran in an effective manner, adding that lots of draft texts of a possible agreement in Vienna talks are prepared.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman, made the comments while talking to journalists on Monday afternoon after saying that the foreign ministry has forwarded a quarterly report on the Vienna talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal or the JCPOA to the Iranian parliament.

Iran police:

Trade continues in shared border crossing with Afghanistan

The deputy commander of Iran police said Monday that trade continues in Mahiroud border crossing with Afghanistan after capturing it by the Taliban.

Brigadier General Ghassem Rezaei, the second-in-command of the Iran police made the remarks on an inspection visit to the shared Mahiroud border crossing with Afghanistan which is located near the city of Birjand in Iranian South Khorasan province.

The Mahiroud border crossing was captured by the Taliban Friday.

Iranian, Egyptian officials reportedly hold meeting in Cairo

A Qatari newspaper reported on a meeting between a delegation of Iranian and Egyptian officials in Cairo last week, citing Egyptian-Iranian efforts to improve bilateral relations.

The Qatari newspaper 'The New Arab' published a special report on the recent consultations between Egypt and Iran aimed at improving relations between the two countries and gaining close views on some regional issues.

Iran, Sweden confer on termination of crisis in Yemen

Senior Assistant Iranian FM and Sweden's Special Envoy for Yemen discussed putting an end to the crisis in Yemen.

Senior Assistant Iranian Foreign Minister in Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji and Sweden's Special Envoy for Yemen Peter Semneby held talks on recent cooperation on the termination of the Yemen crisis in Tehran.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the areas of joint cooperation between Iran and Sweden to help resolve the crisis in this country and ways to end the humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen as soon as possible.

Iran envoy to UAE meets with Italian amb. to discuss ties

Head of Iran's mission to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) held a meeting with the Italian ambassador to the Persian Gulf Arab country to discuss issues of mutual interest.

Iranian diplomat Seyed Mohammad Hosseini wrote on his Twitter account that, "We talked and exchanged views with the Italian Ambassador to Abu Dhabi, Nicola Lener."

'The Tank' wins spirit award of Brooklyn film fest.

Iranian short “The Tank” won the spirit award of the 24th Brooklyn Film Festival, which took place from June 4 to 13, 2021.

Starring Nader Fallah, the narrative has been directed by Mojtaba Purabdollah.

The film is about, Abolfazl a 10-year-old boy who lives in an apartment up on the roof of which is a tank of water that supplies the water of the building. He along with his friends go on the roof to swim in the tank as a hobby. One day Abolfazl closes the lid of the tank while Mohammad is in it.

Iran registers 182 deaths, 20,829 new Covid-19 cases on Mon.

The latest figures released by the Iranian health officials on Monday said that the Covide-19 claimed as many as 182 lives across Iran since yesterday, while 20,829 new infections have been reported.

Coronavirus pandemic in Iran has killed 182 people since yesterday, according to the latest figures released on Monday, bringing the death toll to 86,041 so far.

Iranian photographer wins FIAP's gold medal

Iranian photographer Ahmad Khatiri has been awarded the gold medal of the French International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP).

Khatiri received the medal for his black and white photo named “Girl Flys in Prayer”, which depicts a little girl opening her arms like wings among a group of Muslims during congregational prayer.

Khatiri has participated in numerous photography competitions around the globe and won prizes in some of them.

President inaugurates several major housing projects

Iranian President Rouhnai inaugurated several major housing projects via a video conference on Mon.

As reported, 51,230 residential units were inaugurated by Rouhani in 280 cities in 31 Iranian provinces on Monday.

From among these housing units, 28,518 were constructed under Iran's National Housing Plan.

Last week, Iran’s deputy transport and urban development minister announced that the second group of the national housing plan’s units would be handed over to the applicants by the end of the current Iranian calendar month (July 22).

Negotiations only solution to Afghan crisis: Abdullah

While welcoming Iran’s hosting of intra-Afghan talks, Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation said that negotiations is the only and best solution to Afghan crisis.

Speaking in a meeting with members of the delegation of the Afghan government who had travelled to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abdullah Abdullah emphasized that negotiation is the only solution to get rid of the current deadlock in Afghanistan.

