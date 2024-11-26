Iran's FM Araghchi warns UN credibility at risk

Araghchi issued the warning in his remarks before a virtual extraordinary ministerial meeting of the Group of Friends of the United Nations Charter to discuss the humanitarian situation in occupied Palestine on Monday.

He outlined Iran’s stance on the latest developments in the West Asia region and urged the international community not to allow Israel's law-breaking and aggression to become normalized.

“A single UN member is undermining the effectiveness of the UN system by flagrantly violating the principles and rules of the international law, including the UN Charter,” the top Iranian diplomat stated.

Araghchi described Israel’s 14-month-long genocide in Gaza as a continuation of the 80-year-old "colonial extermination" plan in Palestine, which has been manifested as the increasing occupation of Palestinian land and imposition of apartheid on the people under occupation.

He said a global coalition to hold Israel accountable and prosecute its leaders is required to stop the regime’s genocide in Gaza and its aggression against Lebanon.

Araghchi also called for sanctions on the Israeli regime’s military, financial, and political supporters, especially the United States.

“The atrocities in Gaza and Lebanon reveal a shocking reality, a war strategy that dismisses humanity, morality and universally recognized principles in favor of unlawful aggression.”

The Iranian minister commented on the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his ousted war minister Yoav Gallant. He said the move was a necessary but belated step towards justice.

The Iranian foreign minister also outlined the ways Israel and its supporters misuse the concept of “anti-Semitism” to silence criticism of the regime.

He urged the UN Secretary General to take action for regular reporting to the Security Council and General Assembly regarding humanitarian conditions in occupied Palestine.

Araghchi said all states concerned have a legal obligation under international law to assist the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people against occupation and apartheid for their right to self-determination.

MA/Press TV