Germany recalled its ambassador to Tehran and summoned the Iranian charge d’affaires in Berlin in protest over the execution of a German-Iranian dual national, Jamshid Sharmahd, charged with terrorism by Iran on October 29, 2024.

The German embassy and the Western-based anti-Iranian media, which widely covered Potzel departure, have not covered his return to his mission which took place a few days ago, local Iranian Tasnim News Agency said on Tuesday.

Sharmahd had been convicted of heading a pro-monarchist group named Tondar accused of a deadly bombing incident that occurred in 2008 at Hosseiniyeh in Shiraz, martyring 14 and injuring 215 more.

MNA