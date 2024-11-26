  1. Politics
German ambassador returns to his mission in Iran

TEHRAN, Nov. 26 (MNA) – The German Ambassador to Tehran Markus Potzel has returned to his mission in Tehran a few days ago, local media in Tehran said on Tuesday.

Germany recalled its ambassador to Tehran and summoned the Iranian charge d’affaires in Berlin in protest over the execution of a German-Iranian dual national, Jamshid Sharmahd, charged with terrorism by Iran on October 29, 2024. 

The German embassy and the Western-based anti-Iranian media, which widely covered Potzel departure, have not covered his return to his mission which took place a few days ago, local Iranian Tasnim News Agency said on Tuesday.

Sharmahd had been convicted of heading a pro-monarchist group named Tondar accused of a deadly bombing incident that occurred in 2008 at Hosseiniyeh in Shiraz, martyring 14 and injuring 215 more.

