Iran FN, UN Sec. Gen. discuss Gaza, Lebanon developments

Continuing his bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the 10th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations in Portugal, Abbas Araghchi met and held talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The two sides discussed regional and international developments, including developments in Gaza and Lebanon.

Referring to the role of Iran in advancing the issue of dialogue among civilizations and cultures, Araghchi emphasized the necessity of dialogue and interaction to resolve international problems.

He also referred to the extremely dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and Lebanon, informing the UN Secretary-General about his latest contacts and consultations with countries in the region to stop the genocide and aggression of the Israeli regime in Gaza and Lebanon.

Guterres, for his part, expressed concern about the current situation in the region, hoping that a ceasefire would be achieved soon in Lebanon and Gaza.

SD/6300041