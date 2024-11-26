IMO SG meets Iran’s deputy FM for bilateral talks

During the talks, the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral ties and issues of the mutual interest.

Takht-Ravanchi pointed to Iran’s professional activity in IMO and cooperation between Iran and IMO, emphasizing that strengthening maritime security and shipping safety in the region require paying due attention to the root cause of insecurity in the region.

By committing various international crimes in Gaza and Lebanon, the criminal Zionist regime is the root cause of tension and instability in the region, the senior Iranian diplomat added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iran’s deputy foreign minister referred to the recent sanctions imposed by the European Union and UK against Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL), stressing that these sanctions are against the international laws especially the IMO Conventions.

The secretary general of IMO, for his part, pointed to the developments in the Red Sea region, emphasizing the safety and security of shipping lines.

Dominguez underlined the key role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in strengthening and promoting the safety and security of seafaring and seafarers.

MA/6299814