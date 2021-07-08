FM Zarif condoles demise of Palestinian Leader Ahmad Jibril

In a message on Thursday, the Iranian Foreign Minister condoled the demise of Palestinian leader Ahmed Jibril, to his honorable family, companions, and leaders of "Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine - General Command.

The Palestinian people lost a great defender who spent his life on fighting for the liberation of Holy Al-Quds, he said.

Zarif also prayed to God to bestow divine forgiveness and blessings on him.

The "Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine - General Command" mourns the great Palestinian leader Ahmed Jibril, "Abu Jihad," after his death in the Syrian capital, Damascus, Telesur reported.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine - General Command announced the death of its Secretary-General, Ahmad "Abu Jihad" Jibril, who passed away Wednesday in a hospital in the Syrian capital, Damascus.

The Martyr Jihad Jibril Brigades also mourned comrade Jibril, who was the Secretary-General of the brigade, stressing "to continue the path with arms until liberation," praying for him to be met with mercy and forgiveness.

Ahmed Jibril, a Palestinian leader born in 1938, founded the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine - General Command, because of his belief in the "armed struggle to liberate Palestine."

PFLP-GC carried out several operations against the Zionist occupation, most notably the famous "Night of the Gliders" in 1987.

