Powerful explosions rock “Haifa” in occupied territories

TEHRAN, Nov. 26 (MNA) – The local media in the Zionist regime on Tuesday announced a missile attack launched from Lebanon towards the occupied territories and hearing sound of several loud explosions in Haifa, occupied lands.

The occupied territories were targeted by missile attacks from Lebanon and several loud explosions were heard in the occupied Haifa on Tuesday.

Hezbollah's retaliatory drone attack on Haifa in occupied Palestine:

In addition, sirens were sounded in Haifa, Haifa Bay, Carmel, Nesher, Kiryat Ata and Ma'alot Tarshiha.

The local media outlets of the Zionist regime also claimed that at least six missiles were intercepted by the regime's army's air defense system in the skies over Haifa and Haifa Bay.

