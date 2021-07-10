US invaded Afghanistan under pretext of fighting terrorism

The United States has used the so-called fight against terrorism as a pretext to expand its goals and invade Afghanistan, Director-General of the Department of South Asian Affairs of the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

Rasoul Mousavi made the remarks in an IRIB TV program while speaking about the latest developments in Afghanistan and US military defeat in this country.

Americans turned Afghanistan into a ground for testing all kinds of weapons, but they failed there, Rasoul Mousavi said.

Raeisi, Rouhani, Ghaani condole demise of Abu Jihad

In separate messages, president-elect Ebrahim Raeisi, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, and IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani condoled the demise of Palestinian leader Ahmed Jibril.

In a message on Thursday, IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani condoled the demise of Palestinian leader Ahmed Jibril, to leaders of Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine - General Command.

Iran COVID update: 16,596 infections, 146 deaths

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 16,596 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours and 146 people have lost their lives.

In a statement on Friday, the Health Ministry announced the new figure, adding that 1,759 of those newly-detected patients have been hospitalized.

The total number of COVID cases in the country is standing at 3,344,122.

Illegal US sanctions endangering Iranians' health

A top Iranian diplomat slammed illegal US sanctions against Iran, noting that such sanctions have undermined Iranian people’s health.

Endangering the health and security of people with political aims is by no means legal, rather, it is a war crime and a crime against humanity, said Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi on Thursday at a high-level meeting (HLM) of UN General Assembly on HIV/AIDS.

Iranian delegation hold meetings with senior Syrian officials

An Iranian parliamentary delegation held separate meetings with the Syrian foreign minister, prime minister, and parliament speaker on Thursday in Damascus.

During the meeting with Foreign and Expatriates Minister Faysal Mikdad, the two sides discussed bilateral relations, particularly between the Syrian People’s Assembly and Iranian Islamic Shura Council, affirming the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in defending the interests of the people at various international forums, and in laying the necessary foundations for strengthening the capabilities and economic relations between the two countries in the face of economic terrorism represented by the unilateral coercive measures imposed on them.

Iran Army monitoring security of eastern borders

Iran's Army is monitoring the slightest movement in the eastern borders of the country around the clock, the Deputy Chief of operations of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran said during a visit to Iran's eastern borders.

"We closely monitor any movement in the vicinity of Iran's eastern borders and we will prevent any unauthorized entry through these borders", Second Brigadier General Farhad Arianfar said, emphasizing the full readiness of the army forces in the eastern and southeastern borders of the country.

