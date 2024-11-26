Israeli regime approves ceasefire with Lebanon

Both Hezbollah and the Israeli regime stepped their attacks ahead of the anticipated ceasefire deal.

The ceasefire deal will go into effect at 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued statement on ceasefire deal in Lebanon, saying that "Duration of ceasefire depends on developments in Lebanon."

Netanyahu said that the ceasefire deal will be presented to cabinet for approval.

According to the Ynet, Netanyahu said he was committed to the security of the north and its residents and the war would not end until they can return home safely.

Speaking in a pre-recorded video address Netanyahu claimed Hezbollah was taken back decades. "I will bring the cease-fire to the cabinet. its duration depends on Hezbollah's compliance," adding that any violation will be met by an Israeli military strike.

The violations include not only opening fire but also attempts to re-arm, he further asserted

Netanyahu went on to say that "Reasons for the ceasefire are to focus on the threat of Iran, revitalize the army, isolate Hamas, and separate military arenas."

He admitted that lack of weapons was one of the reasons behind accepting ceasefire in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the United States, France will issue joint statement on ceasefire in Lebanon in less than 2 hours.

In the meantime, a Lebanese lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah said that the Israeli military suffered historic failure in ground aggression against Lebanon.

"Hezbollah forces managed to destroy Israeli tanks in Khiam, reinforce own positions," he said.

Moreover, in reaction to the ceasefire deal, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid, "The greatest disaster in our history occurred during Netanyahu’s term."

Lapid said that "Any agreement with Hezbollah will not erase this chaos."

