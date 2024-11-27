Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire agreement begins in Lebanon

The fighting between Israeli regime and Lebanon will end, Biden said when announcing the agreement on Tuesday night.

“Civilians on both sides will soon be able to safely return to their communities and begin to rebuild their homes, their schools, their farms, their businesses and their very lives,” Biden said, according to Al Jazeera.

Hezbollah has yet to formally comment.

Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said he told Biden that he welcomed the deal to end fightings between Hezbollah and Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also told the US president that his cabinet had approved the truce.

As part of the ceasefire agreement, Israel will “gradually withdraw” its forces from southern Lebanon over the next 60 days, and the Lebanese Army and state security forces would deploy to the territory.

