Iran's response to Israeli attack planned beyond imagination

Speaking among the senior commanders of the Iranian Armed Forces, General Bagheri stated that the criminal Zionist regime has crossed the red lines of the country.

Turning to the desperation of the Zionist regime on two fronts in Gaza and southern Lebanon, he stated, “Despite all the heinous crimes it has committed against civilians in Lebanon and Gaza Strip, the Zionist regime's army has not been able to achieve any of its declared goals.”

With the full military and political support of the United States and its allies, the criminal Zionist regime has violated all international laws and regulations, and has displaced many innocent people from their homes with the aim of spreading war in the region under the shadow of the inaction of silence of the international communities, General Bagheri emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he noted that "The Zionists crossed the red lines of the Islamic Republic, but they should know that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran ... will give a different response to the aggressors that will make them regret [their act], at an appropriate time without delay or haste," he said, noting that the retaliation will be precise and carried out tactfully.

As Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei stated, Iranian military commanders and political officials will neither hesitate nor be hasty in determining the form and timing of the response to the criminal Zionist regime, General Bagheri added.

MA/6299311