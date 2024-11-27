Iran to activate 1000s of advanced centrifuges: FM Araghchi

Abbas Araghchi made the remarks to his Spanish counterpart José Manuel Albares Bueno on the sidelines of a meeting of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) in the city of Cascais in southwestern Portugal on Tuesday.

Araghchi said the retaliatory measure was to come in reaction to the UK, France, and Germany’s forwarding the United States-backed resolution to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s Board of Governors and the body’s adoption of the resolution, which took place on Friday.

He considered the European trio’s policy towards the Islamic Republic to be “confrontational and meddlesome,” calling the approach unjustifiable and unconstructive.

The official urged that various regional and international matters, such as the Iranian nuclear energy program, rather be treated realistically and in line with international law.

Araghchi and Bueno also addressed various other regional and international issues, including the Israeli regime’s ongoing deadly atrocities across the West Asia region.

The top Iranian diplomat urged more serious action on the part of the international community towards stopping the regime’s aggression and warmongering, and prosecution and punishment of its ringleaders.

AMK/PressTV