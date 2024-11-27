Iran welcomes end of Tel Aviv's aggression against Lebanon

Baghaei welcomed the news of the cessation of aggression by the Zionist regime against Lebanon on Wednesday, emphasizing the unwavering support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the Lebanese government, people, and Resistance.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently emphasized the need for an immediate end to the war in Gaza and Lebanon, he said, adding that in the past 14 months, they have engaged in extensive diplomatic efforts to achieve this goal.

He said that the result of the warmongering and crimes committed by the Zionist regime, which has been supported fully by the United States and certain European governments, is the martyrdom of 60,000 innocent people, the wounding of 120,000 individuals, and the displacement of over 3.5 million oppressed people in Palestine and Lebanon, as well as the widespread destruction of vital infrastructure in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

In light of the temporary orders issued by the International Court of Justice to prevent genocide, and the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for war crimes plus crimes against humanity, public opinion around the world has been calling for an end to war and genocide for the past 14 months, he said, adding that today they await the trial and punishment of the perpetrators from the occupying regime.

Baghaei emphasized the international community's responsibility to maintain peace and stability in the West Asian region and to apply effective pressure on the Zionist regime to stop the war against Gaza.

