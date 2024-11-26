Hezbollah fire causes widespread destruction in 'Israel'

Israeli media, citing the Israeli Tax Authority, reported significant damage in the northern settlements of Manara, Shtula, Kiryat Shmona, Zar'it, Nahariya, and Shlomi.

According to Al Mayadeen, the revelations come despite "Israel" imposing strict military censorship to cover up and conceal the damage and losses suffered in the north, as Hezbollah continues to fire dozens of missiles and drones daily.

The Tax Authority also indicated that there is extensive, unreported damage elsewhere in the region, due to the fact that the settlers have been evacuated or because the injuries are in areas that cannot be entered based on the Israeli army's instructions.

According to the authority, Hezbollah fire has completely damaged 9,000 buildings and over 7,000 vehicles in these northern settlements.

Meanwhile, Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth confirmed that the destruction in Kiryat Shmona is extensive, with repairs to the damaged schools alone expected to take four months.

The newspaper also noted that in the border towns with Lebanon, nearly every building has been damaged, with most houses requiring either repairs or demolition.

In a related context, over 8,800 homes have been reportedly destroyed in northern "Israel", along with more than 7,000 vehicles and approximately 300 agricultural sites damaged.

David Azoulay, the head of the settlement council in Metulla, reported that 70% of the homes in Metulla have been destroyed, with the rehabilitation process expected to take at least two years.

MNA