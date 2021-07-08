War not solution to Afghanistan crisis

A 6-clause statement was issued by the officials of the Afghanistan government and the Taliban political leaders who attended the second day of intra-Afghan talks on Thursday in Tehran.

1: The delegations commend the efforts and goodwill of the Islamic Republic of Iran in securing peace in Afghanistan as well as its hospitality toward Afghan representatives.

2: Stating that war is not the solution to the Afghanistan crisis, both sides agree that the continuation of the civil war is dangerous and it would hurt Afghanistan's situation. All efforts must be directed towards a political and peaceful solution.

3: The conversations took place in a cordial atmosphere and all issues were discussed in detail and explicitly.

4: Some critical issues such as permanent peace, the agreed Islamic system, and how to achieve it, will be discussed and concluded during the next meeting, which will be held as soon as possible.

5: The parties consider the intra-Afghan meeting held in Tehran as a new opportunity to strengthen the political solution to the Afghanistan problem.

6: Both sides strongly condemn the attacks on homes, offices, mosques, hospitals as well as the destruction of public institutions that result in the death of Afghans, and demand that the perpetrators be punished.

Since Yesterday, the intra-Afghan talks is being hosted by the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tehran.

In Yesterday's meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to support the process of inter-Afghan peace talks in order to resolve the current conflicts and crises in Afghanistan.

In this round of talks, the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan is being chaired by Yunus Qanuni, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, and the Taliban delegation is being headed by Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the deputy head of the Taliban’s political office.

RHM/FNA14000417000312