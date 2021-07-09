Raeisi, Rouhani, Ghaani condole demise of Abu Jihad

In a message on Thursday, IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani condoled the demise of Palestinian leader Ahmed Jibril, to leaders of Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine - General Command.

Hailing the role of Ahmed Jibril in creating the nature of Resistance, Ghaani said, "He was one of the founders of the Axis of Resistance who spent all his efforts to serve this front."

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also condoled the demise of Ahmed Jibril in a message, considering him a figure who devoted his entire honorable life to defending the cause of the oppressed Palestinian nation and strengthening the Resistance Front.

Abu Jihad was one of the true loyalists to the Palestinian cause and a true supporter of the Axis of Resistance, Iranian president-elect Ebrahim Raeisi said in a message while expressing his condolences over the demise of prominent Palestinian Resistance Leader Ahmad Jibril

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine - General Command announced the death of its Secretary-General, Ahmad Abu Jihad Jibril, who passed away on Wednesday in a hospital in the Syrian capital Damascus.

Ahmed Jibril, a Palestinian leader born in 1938, founded the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine - General Command, because of his belief in the "armed struggle to liberate Palestine."

RHM/IRN84397834/5253690/ISNA1400041712498