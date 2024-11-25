Israel should not be able to normalize genocide: Iran FM

Araghchi made the remarks in the extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers of the group of friends of the United Nations Charter to discuss the humanitarian situation in occupied Palestine.

In his speech, the top Iranian diplomat explained Tehran'ss positions regarding the latest developments in the West Asian region, warning against the further undermining of the United Nations' validity as a result of its continued inaction in the face of the Zionist regime's genocide and full-scale aggression.

He stressed that the international community should not allow the Israeli regime's unlawful actions and aggression to become common thing.

Stopping the genocide in Gaza and ending the Zionist regime's aggression against Lebanon requires a global coalition to hold to account, bring to justice, and punish the Zionist regime's leaders, as well as to hold accountable the regime's arms suppliers and financial, and political supporters, especially the United States, the top Iranian diplomat added.

This item is being updated