  1. Iran
Jul 8, 2021, 4:00 PM

Covid-19: 23,391 new cases, 136 deaths in past 24 hours

Covid-19: 23,391 new cases, 136 deaths in past 24 hours

TEHRAN, Jul. 08 (MNA) – According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 23,391 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours and 136 ones have lost their lives.

In a statement on Thursday, the Health Ministry announced the new figure, adding that 1,706 of those newly-detected patients have been hospitalized.

The total number of COVID cases in the country is standing at 3,327,526.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 136 people since Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 85397.

More than 2.9 million patients have recovered while some 3,420 others are experiencing critical conditions.

According to the Iranian ministry, more than 4.51 million people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far while the total vaccine jabs have hit 6.60 million.

RHM/

News Code 175862
مرضیه رحمانی
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175862/

Tags

Related News

TOP 10

Interview

Op-Ed

Report

Latest News