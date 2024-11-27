Israel carries out fresh airstrikes on Syria

Syria’s state news agency SANA reported on Tuesday "news of Israeli aggression that targeted the Al-Arida and Dabussiyeh border crossings with Lebanon.”

The three border areas are the Al-Arida crossing, in the Tartous province, and the Dabussiyeh and Jussiyeh crossings, in the Homs province.

Lebanon’s transport minister, Ali Hamieh, told the Reuters news agency that the Israeli military has bombed all three of Lebanon’s northern border crossings with Syria for the first time.

The airstrikes came shortly after a ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon was announced.

Syria's Red Crescent said a volunteer was killed as a result of the attack, which also left a number of volunteers injured.

The attack targeted the Al-Dabbousiya and Al-Aridah crossings in the countryside of Homs and Tartous.

Earlier, a number of similar air raids also struck two villages in the Homs province.

Over the past few months, Israel has stepped up attacks across Syria in violation of international law and Syria's sovereignty.

Many civilians have fallen victim to these attacks.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza, including hospitals, residences, and houses of worship, after Palestinian Resistance movements carried out an unprecedented military operation dubbed Al-Aqsa Flood against the regime on October 7, 2023.

At least 44,235 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed while 104,638 individuals have sustained injuries.

Hezbollah opened a support front for Palestinians in Gaza only a day after the Israeli regime unleashed its genocidal war against the besieged territory last October.

More than 3,600 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon, with over 15,300 others injured and more than a million displaced since the onset of hostilities on October 8, 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.

SD/